By Jim Christie
| SAN FRANCISCO, Sept 6
Hanjin Shipping Co Ltd won an order on Tuesday from a U.S. judge
extending bankruptcy protections so its vessels can dock at U.S.
ports without fear creditors will try take actions against the
ships as they have in other countries.
U.S. Bankruptcy Judge John Sherwood approved a motion by the
world's seventh largest container carrier that sought to extend
to the United States the protection from creditors that it has
under receivership in South Korea.
The move prevents U.S. creditors from taking actions against
the company's ships and other assets.
The order is temporary and Hanjin will need to return to
court on Friday for a final order after talks with stakeholders
to try to resolve complex problems involving ports, terminal
operators and retailers, Sherwood said.
"It's a logistical mess," Sherwood said.
Hanjin filed for what is known as Chapter 15 bankruptcy
protection in the United States and sought an order recognizing
proceedings in South Korea and protecting its U.S. assets.
Some Hanjin vessels have not docked due to uncertainty about
the company's finances.
As of Monday, 70 Hanjin ships had been denied access to
ports and three had been seized in Singapore and China by
creditors through court orders.
Sherwood said he would sign the interim order after a lawyer
for Hanjin said its parent company would raise $100 million for
the shipping line to meet its cargo commitments.
Hanjin's bankruptcy comes as U.S. retailers are anticipating
shipments of Asian-made merchandise for the holiday shopping
season.
In court papers on Monday, HP Inc, formerly
Hewlett-Packard Co, said it would be willing to pay right away
to get its cargo off Hanjin vessels, including ones waiting to
dock in U.S. West Coast ports to avoid "irreparable harm" to its
business.
HP said the longer some of its products like personal
computers and printing supplies made in China stay offshore, the
greater the risk to its sales.
Some products must get to stores quickly because of
promotions, HP said, noting it has goods aboard Hanjin ships
waiting to dock in Seattle and Long Beach, California.
"Failure to place these products on shelves in a timely
manner will likely result in loss of market share," HP said,
arguing the goods are its property and are not subject to a
bankruptcy stay.
HP said its products are in more than 500 Hanjin shipping
containers, with 142 destined for or on their way to the United
States.
To get its cargo off Hanjin's vessels, HP proposed placing
funds in an account controlled by the shipping line's U.S.
bankruptcy counsel.
The funds would pay to deliver or remit cargo. Ports and
stevedores would get a lien on the funds for fees and costs.
(Reporting by Jim Christie; Editing by Tom Brown)