SEOUL Oct 13 The South Korean court overseeing Hanjin Shipping Co's receivership process plans to put the collapsed shipper's Asia-U.S. operations up for sale as early as Friday, a court spokesman said on Thursday.

The spokesman declined to comment on potential price or interested parties for the assets.

Hanjin Shipping, which applied for court receivership in late August, is due to submit a rehabilitation plan to a Seoul court in December.

