SEOUL Aug 30 Shares in Hanjin Shipping Co Ltd fell more than 26 percent on Tuesday after its creditor banks decided to stop funding support for the troubled shipper.

South Korea's largest shipper had debt of 5.6 trillion won ($5 billion) as at the end of 2015, as a steep industry downturn squeezed profit margins, Hanjin has said. (Reporting by Joyce Lee; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)