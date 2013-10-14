Partner at New York hedge fund jumped to his death -police
BOSTON, March 28 A partner at New York hedge fund Paulson & Co died on Monday after jumping out of a hotel window in Midtown Manhattan, according to police.
SEOUL Oct 14 South Korean tyre maker Hankook Tire Co Ltd on Monday said it plans to spend $800 million on building its first U.S. factory to capitalise on the recovery of the second-biggest car market and catch up with larger rivals.
Hankook Tire in a press release said it expects to break ground on the factory in Tennessee by the end of 2014 and begin operations in 2016. It will have an annual production capacity of 11 million tyres.
Hankook Tire has seven factories in Korea, China, Indonesia and Hungry which have a combined capacity of 93.8 million tyres.
BOSTON, March 28 A partner at New York hedge fund Paulson & Co died on Monday after jumping out of a hotel window in Midtown Manhattan, according to police.
SYDNEY, March 29 Asian shares inched ahead on Wednesday while the dollar and commodities rallied as investors shook off disappointment about U.S. President Donald Trump's failed healthcare bill and focussed on an improving outlook for global growth.
SAO PAULO, March 28 Amazon.com Inc dove into a spirited debate about graffiti in Brazil's biggest city, drawing a pointed response on Tuesday from Sao Paulo's mayor, who called the company "opportunist" and challenged it to make a public donation.