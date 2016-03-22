UPDATE 1-Manchester United lift full-year revenue and profit forecast
May 16 English Premier League soccer club Manchester United raised its full-year revenue and profit forecast for 2016-17 as it prepares for the Europa League final next week.
INCHEON, South Korea, March 22 South Korean tyre maker Hankook Tire Co is looking at more acquisitions in the automobile industry to find new engines of growth, a company executive said on Tuesday.
Its deliberations on the matter are at a preliminary stage, Cho Hyun-shick, chief marketing officer of Hankook Tire, told a news conference.
In December 2014, Hankook Tire agreed to buy a stake worth $984 million in Halla Visteon Climate Control Corp from U.S. supplier Visteon Corp.
Hankook Tire aims to increase its global market share to 10 percent by 2020 from 8 percent currently, according to senior vice president Oo Byung-Il. (Reporting by Hyunjoo Jin; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)
SEOUL/WASHINGTON May 16 Cybersecurity researchers have found evidence they say could link North Korea with the WannaCry cyber attack that has infected more than 300,000 computers worldwide, as global authorities scrambled to prevent hackers from spreading new versions of the virus.