INCHEON, South Korea, March 22 South Korean tyre maker Hankook Tire Co is looking at more acquisitions in the automobile industry to find new engines of growth, a company executive said on Tuesday.

Its deliberations on the matter are at a preliminary stage, Cho Hyun-shick, chief marketing officer of Hankook Tire, told a news conference.

In December 2014, Hankook Tire agreed to buy a stake worth $984 million in Halla Visteon Climate Control Corp from U.S. supplier Visteon Corp.

Hankook Tire aims to increase its global market share to 10 percent by 2020 from 8 percent currently, according to senior vice president Oo Byung-Il. (Reporting by Hyunjoo Jin; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)