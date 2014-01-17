BRIEF-Oriental Land Co Ltd's group operating profit likely climbed 3 pct for the year ended in March - Nikkei
* Oriental Land Co Ltd's group operating profit likely climbed 3% for the year ended in March - Nikkei
SEOUL Jan 17 Hankook Tire Co Ltd will invest 380.2 billion won ($357.24 million) on expanding its Indonesian plant by end of 2015, the South Korean tire manufacturer said in a regulatory filing on Friday.
The expansion follows Hankook's announcement last year that it will spend $800 million on building its first U.S. factory to catch up with larger rivals.
($1 = 1064.2000 Korean won) (Reporting by Joyce Lee; Editing by Miral Fahmy)
(The following statement was released by the rating agency) PARIS, April 24 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has downgraded Casino Guichard-Perrachon SA's (Casino) Long-Term Issuer Default Rating IDR and senior unsecured rating to 'BB+'. The Outlook is Stable. A full list of rating actions is below. The downgrade reflects the weaker-than-expected profit growth in Casino's core French market in 2016 relative to Fitch's expectations. Furthermore, we forecast the pace of operating performance and cash generat