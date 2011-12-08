SEOUL Dec 8 Hankook Tire said
on Thursday that it had started to supply tires for Toyota
Motor's iQ compact from September, making it the first
South Korean tire maker to supply products to Japan's top
automaker.
South Korean parts makers, which rely on Hyundai Motors
and Kia Motors, have been diversifying
their customer base, helped by price competitiveness while their
Japanese rivals contend with a strong yen.
"We are aiming to expand supply to other Toyota vehicles," a
spokeswoman at Hankook Tire said.
