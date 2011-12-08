SEOUL Dec 8 Hankook Tire said on Thursday that it had started to supply tires for Toyota Motor's iQ compact from September, making it the first South Korean tire maker to supply products to Japan's top automaker.

South Korean parts makers, which rely on Hyundai Motors and Kia Motors, have been diversifying their customer base, helped by price competitiveness while their Japanese rivals contend with a strong yen.

"We are aiming to expand supply to other Toyota vehicles," a spokeswoman at Hankook Tire said.

Shares in Hankook Tire were up 0.11 percent in a wider market down 0.98 percent as of 0237 GMT.