By Grace Li
| HONG KONG, March 13
A former executive of
China's Hanlong Mining Investment Pty Ltd, wanted in Australia
for alleged insider trading, is seeking asylum in Hong Kong, a
court heard on Thursday, a process that could delay his
extradition by several years.
Hui Xiao, also known as Steven Xiao, is wanted in relation
to 104 offences linked to Hanlong's 2011 takeover bids for
Australia's Sundance Resources Ltd and Bannerman
Resources Ltd.
During an insider trading investigation in Australia, Xiao
was permitted to leave the country for a short visit back to
China in November 2011 but did not return. He was arrested in
Hong Kong in January.
In February, Xiao applied to authorities to be granted
asylum in Hong Kong, according to his lawyer Robert Tibbo, who
said it could take five years or more for his case to be
resolved.
That means that even if the court rules to have Xiao
extradited to Australia, he cannot be removed from Hong Kong
until the outcome of the asylum application, Tibbo added.
Xiao was refused bail again at Thursday's hearing but will
make another bail request on March 24. His defence team will
also apply on that day to have the extradition case adjourned
until the asylum application goes through.
Hanlong is the biggest shareholder of Africa-focused
Sundance. A proposed A$1.4 billion ($1.26 billion) takeover of
Sundance by Hanlong was called off last April after Hanlong
missed funding deadlines.
Uranium explorer Bannerman ended talks on a A$143 million
($128.29 million) offer from Hanlong in late 2011 because of
similar funding issues.
Another former Hanlong executive, Bo Shi Zhu, also known as
Calvin Zhu, was sentenced in 2013 to jail in Australia for two
years and three months, having pleaded guilty to three counts of
insider trading between 2006 and 2011.
Zhu and Xiao, who stood down from their roles at Hanlong
when the insider trading probe began in September 2011, were
among several company executives the Australian Securities and
Investments Commission investigated.
Separately, former Hanlong chairman Liu Han has been charged
in China with crimes including gun-running and murder, in one of
the country's highest-profile cases against a private
businessman since Xi Jinping became president last year vowing
to battle corruption.
($1 = 1.1146 Australian Dollars)
(Reporting By Grace Li; Editing by Anne Marie Roantree and
Miral Fahmy)