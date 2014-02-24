HONG KONG Feb 24 A former executive of China's
Hanlong Mining Investment Pty Ltd, wanted in Australia for
alleged insider trading, was denied bail in Hong Kong on Monday
and had his extradition hearing adjourned until March 13.
Hui Xiao, also known as Steven Xiao, is wanted in relation
to 104 offences linked to Hanlong's 2011 takeover bids for
Australia's Sundance Resources Ltd and Bannerman
Resources Ltd.
Xiao, during an insider trading investigation in Australia,
was permitted to leave for a short visit to Hong Kong in 2011
but did not return.
Another former Hanlong executive, Bo Shi Zhu, also known as
Calvin Zhu, was sentenced in 2013 to two years and three months
in an Australian jail, having pleaded guilty to three counts of
insider trading between 2006 and 2011.
Zhu and Xiao, who stood down from their roles at Hanlong
when the insider trading probe began in September 2011, were
among several Hanlong executives whom the Australian Securities
and Investments Commission investigated.
Separately, former Hanlong chairman Liu Han has been charged
in China with crimes including gun-running and murder, in one of
the country's highest-profile cases against a private
businessman since Xi Jinping became president last year vowing
to battle corruption.
Hanlong is the biggest shareholder of Africa-focused
Sundance, of which its proposed A$1.4 billion takeover was
called off in April after Hanlong missed funding deadlines.
Uranium explorer Bannerman ended talks on a A$143 million
offer from Hanlong in late 2011 because of similar funding
issues.
(Reporting by Grace Li; Editing by Anne Marie Roantree and
Christopher Cushing)