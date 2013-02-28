* Hanlong needs big partner to win Beijing approval
* Sundance in back-up talks with potential Western partners
* Sundance shares climb 3.5 pct
(Adds Sundance CEO comments, Hanlong payment)
BEIJING, Feb 28 China's privately-owned Hanlong
Group is talking to four state-owned steel mills to find a
partner for the $4.7-billion Mbalam iron ore project in Africa,
the chief executive of project owner and takeover target,
Sundance Resources, said on Thursday.
Hanlong has been ordered to team up with a large Chinese
company for the Mbalam project in order to secure final approval
from China's top planner, the National Development and Reform
Commission (NDRC), for the A$1.38-billion ($1.41 billion)
Sundance takeover.
The takeover has been held up for a year due to delays in
securing approvals from the Chinese government, which is keen to
ensure that Mbalam is properly funded to help break the grip of
mega miners Vale, Rio Tinto and BHP Billiton
on iron ore supplies.
Sundance Chief Executive Giulio Casello declined to say
which steel mills Hanlong was talking to.
He added that Sundance was continuing talks with other
potential partners for the Mbalam project on the border of
Cameroon and the Republic of Congo, in case Hanlong's bid, first
launched in October 2011, fails to go ahead.
"We are in discussion with other partners," Casello told
reporters at an iron ore conference in Beijing, adding that
those partners were "Western".
"We will continue the discussion until Hanlong gets final
approval," he said.
Sundance wants to see credit approved term sheets from China
Development Bank funding Hanlong's bid by March 26.
In a sign that it remains committed to the offer, Hanlong
made a A$5-million payment into a convertible note facility on
Thursday, one of three payments it agreed to make while it tries
to line up a big Chinese partner for the Mbalam project.
Sundance's shares rose 3.5 percent to A$0.30 after the
announcement but remained one-third below Hanlong's offer price
of 45 cents a share, reflecting uncertainty over whether the
deal will go ahead.
($1=0.9797 Australian dollars)
(Reporting by Ruby Lian; Additional reporting by Sonali Paul in
MELBOURNE; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)