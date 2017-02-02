FRANKFURT Feb 2 Germany's Hannover Re raised its 2017 net profit guidance to more than 1 billion euros ($1.1 billion) from more than 950 million euros after what it said was a strong round of treaty renewals at the start of the year.

The world's third largest reinsurer also said on Thursday it now expected gross premiums to rise by a low single-digit percentage this year.

The company said it was pleased with the outcome of talks to renew reinsurance contracts with its insurance company clients in January, saying its premium volume had grown about 7 percent, including its structured reinsurance business, despite continued price pressure.

($1 = 0.9266 euros) (Reporting by Maria Sheahan; Editing by Amrutha Gayathri)