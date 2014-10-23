(Repeats to attach to alerts, no changes to text)
FRANKFURT Oct 23 German reinsurer Hannover Re
raised its minimum return on equity (ROE) target and
said its fast growing capital gave it room to take advantage of
business opportunities, including takeovers.
"Capital management will become more important for Hannover
Re," Chief Executive Ulrich Wallin said in presentation slides
for an investor conference on Thursday.
The world's third biggest reinsurer raised its ROE target to
900 basis points above the 5-year rolling average of the 10-year
German government bond yield after tax, from a previous target
of 750 basis points.
