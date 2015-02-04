HANOVER, Germany Feb 4 German reinsurer Hannover Re expects stable or slightly higher premiums this year and to hit its 875 million euro ($1 billion) net profit target despite intense competition, it said on Wednesday.

The world's third-largest reinsurer said it boosted property and casualty reinsurance premiums by 1 percent to 4.02 billion euros on business it renewed with insurance company clients on Jan. 1, despite significant price falls in many markets.

"The competition is intense," Chief Executive Ulrich Wallin told a media briefing. "I don't expect that to change."

Hannover Re, which has said it is confident of beating its net profit target for 2014 of 850 million euros, is due to announce full-year results on March 10.

Reinsurers, which supply financial backing to insurance companies for big losses like storms or earthquakes in exchange for part of the premium, have seen their pricing power decline as demand for reinsurance falls due to new competitors such as pension funds entering the market.

The overall trend of insurance companies buying less reinsurance and capital market competitors driving down prices continued in January, Wallin said.

However, Hannover Re was able to push through price rises in some markets that had seen big claim payouts, such as Germany, where cars and homes had been damaged by hail and wind storms.

Wallin said Hannover Re was maintaining its goal of paying out 35-40 percent of net profit as a dividend and repeated he would be loath to pay out less for 2014 than the 3 euros per share it paid for 2013.

While merger activity has recently picked up among some reinsurers, Hannover Re had no plans for big takeovers.

"We look at targets but many are really expensive," Wallin said.

"We aren't currently working on a big transaction but rather a one or two smaller things," he said. ($1 = 0.8700 euros) (Reporting by Kathrin Jones, writing by Jonathan Gould; editing by Susan Thomas)