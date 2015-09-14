BRIEF-Banca Ifis Q1 net profit up at EUR 32.7 mln
* Q1 NET PROFIT EUR 32.7 MILLION VERSUS EUR 22.0 MILLION YEAR AGO
MONACO, Sept 14 German reinsurer Hannover Re expects downward pressure on prices and conditions to ease when it renews contracts with its insurance company clients in January.
"I believe that 2016 - and I may regret forecasting this - could actually mark the bottom of the cycle," Chief Executive Ulrich Wallin told a news conference at the annual meeting of the reinsurance industry in Monte Carlo.
Rising demand for reinsurance protection should have a favourable effect overall on the market development, after several years of price declines, the company said. (Reporting by Jonathan Gould; Editing by Kirsti Knolle)
* Says no divergences in asset classification and provisioning observed by RBI for FY 2015-16 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: