MONACO, Sept 14 German reinsurer Hannover Re expects downward pressure on prices and conditions to ease when it renews contracts with its insurance company clients in January.

"I believe that 2016 - and I may regret forecasting this - could actually mark the bottom of the cycle," Chief Executive Ulrich Wallin told a news conference at the annual meeting of the reinsurance industry in Monte Carlo.

Rising demand for reinsurance protection should have a favourable effect overall on the market development, after several years of price declines, the company said. (Reporting by Jonathan Gould; Editing by Kirsti Knolle)