MONACO, Sept 14 German reinsurer Hannover Re expects downward pressure on prices and conditions to ease when it renews contracts with its insurance company clients in January.

"I believe that 2016, and I may regret forecasting this, could actually mark the bottom of the cycle," Chief Executive Ulrich Wallin told a news conference at the annual meeting of the reinsurance industry in Monte Carlo.

Credit rating agencies have said they expect reinsurance prices to fall by up to 5 percent next year, after double-digit drops in the last couple of years, as oversupply and weaker demand from insurance companies hit the market.

"If S&P says minus 5 percent, we probably endeavour to be flat, by being more selective," Wallin said.

Rising demand for reinsurance protection should have a favourable impact overall on the market development, after several years of price declines, Hannover Re said.

The company repeated its expectation of earning about 950 million euros ($1.1 billion) in net profit this year, compared with 986 million in 2014. ($1 = 0.8821 euros) (Reporting by Jonathan Gould; editing by Kirsti Knolle and David Clarke)