BRIEF-Sagax Q1 rental income up to SEK 444 million
* Q1 RENTAL INCOME SEK 444 MILLION VERSUS SEK 353 MILLION YEAR AGO
BADEN-BADEN, Germany Oct 19 Hannover Re said on Monday it expected contract renewal negotiations in the southwestern German resort town of Baden-Baden to show rising demand for reinsurance. (Reporting by Alexander Huebner; Writing by Maria Sheahan; Editing by Harro ten Wolde)
* Q1 RENTAL INCOME SEK 444 MILLION VERSUS SEK 353 MILLION YEAR AGO
* Intervest Offices & Warehouses proposes an optional dividend to its shareholders and discloses the related conditions