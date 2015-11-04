(Repeats to attach to alerts)

FRANKFURT Nov 4 Hannover Re kept its net income target for 2016 steady at 950 million euros ($1.04 billion), saying it expected slightly reduced gross premiums next year when adjusted for currency effects.

The reinsurer said it also was well on track to achieve 950 million in net profit in 2015, after posting net income of 254 million euros in the third quarter, which was above the 245 million euro average expectation in a Reuters poll of banks and brokerages. ($1 = 0.9134 euros) (Reporting by Jonathan Gould; Editing by Christoph Steitz)