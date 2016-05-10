UPDATE 1-Tata Steel agrees British pensions deal
LONDON, May 16 Tata Steel has agreed the key commercial terms of a deal to cut benefits and improve the funding position of its British pension scheme, the Indian company said on Tuesday.
FRANKFURT May 10 German reinsurer Hannover Re posted nearly stable net profit in the first quarter, beating forecasts for a sharp drop, helped by strong underwriting and low claims.
Quarterly net profit was 271.2 million euros ($308 million), which was above the highest forecast of 259 million in a Reuters poll of banks and brokerages and down only marginally from 280 million in the year-earlier quarter.
The average poll forecast was for net profit 243 million euros. ($1 = 0.8793 euros) (Reporting by Jonathan Gould; Editing by Maria Sheahan)
LONDON, May 16 Tata Steel has agreed the key commercial terms of a deal to cut benefits and improve the funding position of its British pension scheme, the Indian company said on Tuesday.
* CNQC Asset Management entered into limited partnership agreement with Great Wall International Investment, Guotsing Asset Management, Initial Lp and general partner