UPDATE 1-Buffett's Berkshire, Chinese property website Juwai.com team up
* Chinese buyers buy pricier U.S. homes than Americans (Adds interview, data, byline)
FRANKFURT Nov 5 German reinsurer Hannover Re's net profit rose by a forecast-beating 21 percent to 251 million euros ($315 million) in the third quarter, as premium and investment income growth exceeded expectations.
Quarterly net profit was above the highest forecast of 221 million euros in a Reuters poll of banks and brokerages. The poll average was 205 million euros, compared with net profit of 207 million in the year-earlier quarter.
Hannover said on Wednesday it expected net income at or slightly above its 850 million euro target in 2014 and unveiled a target of around 875 million euros for 2015.
($1 = 0.7974 euro) (Reporting by Jonathan Gould; Editing by Maria Sheahan)
* Chinese buyers buy pricier U.S. homes than Americans (Adds interview, data, byline)
April 17 The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Monday. To inform us of other job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.