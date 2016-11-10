LONDON Nov 10 German reinsurer Hannover Re
posted an above-forecast 20 percent rise in third
quarter net profit to 304 million euros ($332.7 million) due to
strong results in both its reinsurance business and investments,
it said on Thursday.
The world's third largest reinsurer, along with other
reinsurers, is facing a fifth year of falling premiums due to
strong competition and a relatively low level of natural
catastrophes, which push up demand for reinsurance.
The net profit figure came in above the average forecast of
252 million euros in a Reuters poll of banks and brokerages.
"Despite all the challenges, both business groups, namely
property & casualty and life & health reinsurance, lived up to
our expectations", Chief Executive Ulrich Wallin said in a
statement.
Hannover Re was "very well on track" to earn at least 950
million euros in net profit this year, Wallin added.
($1 = 0.9137 euros)
(Reporting by Carolyn Cohn; Editing by Maria Sheahan)