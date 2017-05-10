HANOVER, Germany May 10 German reinsurer Hannover Re reported a small drop in first-quarter net income on Wednesday, in line with expectations, but said it was on track to meet its full-year profit target.

Group net income was down 2 percent in the first three months of the year to 264.8 million euros ($288.26 million), as the industry faces dropping reinsurance prices and low interest rates.

The company reiterated its goal of generating profit of more than 1 billion euros this year.

"With our pleasing quarterly result we have put in place a good basis for achieving our targets," Chief Executive Ulrich Wallin said in a press release.

