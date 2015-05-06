* Confident of reaching 2015 goal of 875 million euros

By Jonathan Gould

FRANKFURT, May 6 Hannover Re said it was confident of hitting 2015 profit targets after low claims and strong gains in premium and investment income boosted net profit at the world's third largest reinsurer by 20 percent.

Its first-quarter net profit of 280 million euros ($314 million) beat the top forecast of 256 million in a Reuters poll and far exceeded the average 237 million, with the result burnished by a weaker euro against the dollar.

Hannover's first-quarter performance means the German company is already a third of the way toward its 2015 net profit target of 875 million euros, barring big setbacks from capital markets or damage claims.

"We are definitely more positive than we were at the start of the year," Chief Financial Officer Roland Vogel told reporters after the results release on Wednesday.

"If our claims buffer remains not fully used, then an adjustment of our target is conceivable over the course of the year," he said on a conference call.

Major damage claims were below average at 62 million euros, including 12 million euros from the crash of a Germanwings jet in France in late March. Hannover said this was a conservative but realistic estimate.

Shares in Hannover Re opened 4 percent higher, outperforming a flat STOXX Europe 600 insurance index. By 0904 GMT, the shares were up 0.4 percent slightly below the index.

"Premium growth was much stronger than expected, which shows that Hannover Re is still able to find profitable business," Bankhaus Lampe analyst Andreas Schaefer wrote in a note.

The reinsurance market is seeing falling prices but Hannover Re said it was satisfied with talks to renew reinsurance contracts with insurers in Japan, Korea, Australia, New Zealand, and some U.S. business that took effect on April 1.

Hannover said it saw further growth prospects for property-casualty and life and health reinsurance in the coming months.

Overall, premiums rose 21 percent in the first quarter and were still up more than 10 percent after stripping out the impact of the weak euro.

The company is aiming to pay 35-40 percent of net profit as a dividend and would consider paying a special dividend for 2015 if results allow, Chief Executive Ulrich Wallin told an analyst call.

He repeated that Hannover preferred to pay special dividends to return cash to shareholders than buying back shares.

German insurer Talanx owns 50.2 percent of Hannover Re.

($1 = 0.8905 euros) (Editing by Maria Sheahan and David Clarke)