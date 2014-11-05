* Sees net profit of around 875 million euros in 2015

* "Very confident" of reaching 850 mln aim in 2014

* Sees reinsurance prices stabilising in 2015

* Shares indicated 1.4 percent higher (Recasts, adds company comment, background)

FRANKFURT, Nov 5 German reinsurer Hannover Re said it expected to reach net profit of around 875 million euros ($1.1 billion) next year and was confident of beating a target for 850 million euros this year, helped by stabilising prices.

Reinsurers have been dogged by falling prices caused by an oversupply of the risk cover they offer insurance company clients as well as falling demand, but Hannover Re gave an upbeat outlook for contract talks covering 2015.

"Reinsurance rates should - aside from certain exceptions - stabilise as at 1 January 2015, since the scope for further reductions is limited in light of the return on equity targets that reinsurers need to meet," it said in a statement on Wednesday.

The reinsurer posted a forecast-beating 21 percent rise in net profit to 251 million euros ($315 million) in the third quarter, helped by rising premiums and investment income.

Quarterly net profit was above the highest forecast of 221 million euros in a Reuters poll of banks and brokerages. The poll average was 205 million euros, compared with net profit of 207 million in the year-earlier quarter.

($1 = 0.7985 euro) (Reporting by Jonathan Gould; Editing by Maria Sheahan)