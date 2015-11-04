* Says confident of reaching 950 mln euro target in 2015
* Analysts see 2015 net profit of over 1 bln euro
* Large volume contracts helped premium growth this year
(Adds CFO and analyst comments, details)
FRANKFURT, Nov 4 Hannover Re forecast
unchanged net profit of 950 million euros ($1 billion) next
year, saying on Wednesday it expected stable to slightly lower
gross premiums when adjusted for currency swings.
"Property insurance is more likely to see declining rather
than stabile premiums," said Chief Financial Officer Roland
Vogel. "Growth this year came mainly from a few large-volume
contracts rather than bread and butter reinsurance business."
Vogel said the company aimed to do more such contracts next
year but these were not included in its targets for premiums,
which rose 20 percent in the first nine months of this year.
Reinsurers such as Hannover Re, Munich Re and
Swiss Re act as a financial backstop for insurance
companies, helping them pay for large damage claims from
hurricanes or earthquakes in exchange for part of the premiums.
"It is positive that the newly implemented FY 2016 target is
at the same level as the strong 2015, despite price pressure in
non-life reinsurance and low interest rates," DZ Bank analyst
Thorsten Wenzel said.
Hannover Re said it was confident of achieving its net
profit goal for this year, also set at 950 million euros, after
beating expectations in the third quarter with net profit of 254
million euros.
Analysts already expected net profit of more 1 billion euros
in 2015, according to a Reuters poll.
"It's certainly possible that we'll exceed 950 million if
there are no big surprises in the final quarter but it doesn't
make sense for us to raise the target now," Vogel said.
Good results so far increased the chances the company would
pay a dividend in the order of the 4.25 euros it paid for 2014,
he said. Analysts already expected a dividend of 4.52 euros on
average for this year, the Reuters poll showed.
The company expected to see damage claims under Director's
and Officer's (D&O) insurance policies from the VW
emissions scandal and the crash of a Russian Airbus jet in Egypt
on Saturday, Vogel said, but neither was likely to count as a
major loss for Hannover Re, defined as a claim of more than 10
million euros.
($1 = 0.9134 euros)
(Reporting by Jonathan Gould; editing by David Clarke)