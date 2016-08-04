BRIEF-Ratos says to redeem all C-shares
* Says decides on compulsory redemption of all class C preference shares
FRANKFURT Aug 4 Hannover Re sees increased likelihood it will pay out more of its net profit as a dividend for 2016 than its targeted 35-40 percent, Chief Financial Officer Roland Vogel said on Thursday. (Reporting by Jonathan Gould; Editing by Maria Sheahan)
May 16 British pub landlord EI Group reported a 1.6 percent rise in first-half revenue and said it had made a good start to the second half, but was mindful of possible economic uncertainty and pressure from new regulations.