BRIEF-Fannie Mae prices $1.04 bln multifamily DUS REMIC under its GeMS program
* Fannie Mae prices $1.04 billion Multifamily DUS Remic (FNA 2017-M1) under its GeMS program
FRANKFURT May 7 German reinsurer Hannover Re's net profit inched up 0.7 percent to 233 million euros ($324.64 million) in the first quarter, better than expected, helped by higher investment income.
The world's third-biggest reinsurer had been expected to post quarterly net profit of 216 million euros, the average of eight forecasts in a Reuters poll of banks and brokerages showed. (Reporting by Caroline Copley; editing by Thomas Atkins)
* Fannie Mae prices $1.04 billion Multifamily DUS Remic (FNA 2017-M1) under its GeMS program
MEXICO CITY, Jan 23 Jose Cuervo, the world's biggest tequila producer, is planning a Feb. 8 pricing for its long-delayed initial public offering (IPO), two sources familiar with the matter said on Monday.
WASHINGTON, Jan 23 A powerful storm with pounding rains and high winds roared up the U.S. East Coast on Monday, threatening travel for millions, after killing at least 20 people in the South and flattening a mobile home park in southwest Georgia.