FRANKFURT May 7 German reinsurer Hannover Re's net profit inched up 0.7 percent to 233 million euros ($324.64 million) in the first quarter, better than expected, helped by higher investment income.

The world's third-biggest reinsurer had been expected to post quarterly net profit of 216 million euros, the average of eight forecasts in a Reuters poll of banks and brokerages showed. (Reporting by Caroline Copley; editing by Thomas Atkins)