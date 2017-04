FRANKFURT, April 24 Hannover Re said it has assumed longevity risks from Deutsche Bank subsidiary Abbey Life in an amount of 490 million pounds ($748.98 million), as well as from Rothesay Life totalling 460 million pounds.

Altogether both deals will generate initial gross premiums of about 53 million pounds for 2013. The transactions help Hannover Re reinsure additional pension obligations in the amount of around 1 billion pounds.