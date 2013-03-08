FRANKFURT, March 8 Hannover Re is
mulling acquisitions but will likely avoid large targets, its
chief executive said on Friday.
"We are constantly looking at acquisitions, but one of the
reasons we have a favourable expense ratio is that in the last
20 years, we never had to integrate a large acquisition," Ulrich
Wallin told an analyst conference.
"We are not terribly keen on paying any goodwill," he said,
adding that any acquisitions would more likely be in life
reinsurance than in non-life.
"We can grow organically," he said, declining to comment on
whether Hannover would be interested in the U.S. reinsurance
business being sold by Italy's Generali.
(Reporting by Jonathan Gould)