UPDATE 2-PPG admits defeat for now in quest to buy Akzo Nobel
* PPG cannot make another approach for six months (Updates with quotes, background recasts top paragraphs)
FRANKFURT Feb 21 Hannover Re : * Says assumes further portfolio of longevity risks in the United Kingdom * Says pension obligations of GBP 3.2 billion assumed by legal & general to be
transferred mostly to hannover re * Says will generate total premium income of roughly GBP 2.2 billion from this
longevity transaction
* PPG cannot make another approach for six months (Updates with quotes, background recasts top paragraphs)
LONDON, June 1 CVC Capital Partners has raised a record 16 billion euros ($18 billion) for its latest fund for private equity investments in Europe and North America, it said on Thursday, highlighting a rush by investors to back buy-out deals in a search for higher returns.