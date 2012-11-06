FRANKFURT Nov 6 Hannover Re expects
to be able absorb damage claims from Hurricane Sandy without
exceeding its remaining notional budget for natural disaster
claims, its chief financial officer said on Tuesday.
"We don't see our annual (disaster) budget in danger in view
of current developments," Roland Vogel told a conference call
with journalists, adding that this included the possible impact
of business interruption claims.
Big damage claims cost Hannover Re about 193 million euros
($247 million) in the first nine months of the year, compared
with a notional budget of 560 million euros for the full year.
Vogel said it was too early to give a reliable estimate for
damage from Hurricane Sandy, which struck the United States last
week, but said the company expected to stay within budget if the
insured market loss from the storm remained within the $5
billion to $20 billion estimated by risk modelling agencies.
Hannover earlier on Tuesday said it expected to achieve net
profit in excess of 800 million euros this year.
Vogel repeated that Hannover could pay a dividend for 2012
at the upper end or even above its target range of 35-40 percent
of net profit.
($1 = 0.7823 euros)
(Reporting by Jonathan Gould)