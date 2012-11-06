FRANKFURT Nov 6 Hannover Re expects to be able absorb damage claims from Hurricane Sandy without exceeding its remaining notional budget for natural disaster claims, its chief financial officer said on Tuesday.

"We don't see our annual (disaster) budget in danger in view of current developments," Roland Vogel told a conference call with journalists, adding that this included the possible impact of business interruption claims.

Big damage claims cost Hannover Re about 193 million euros ($247 million) in the first nine months of the year, compared with a notional budget of 560 million euros for the full year.

Vogel said it was too early to give a reliable estimate for damage from Hurricane Sandy, which struck the United States last week, but said the company expected to stay within budget if the insured market loss from the storm remained within the $5 billion to $20 billion estimated by risk modelling agencies.

Hannover earlier on Tuesday said it expected to achieve net profit in excess of 800 million euros this year.

Vogel repeated that Hannover could pay a dividend for 2012 at the upper end or even above its target range of 35-40 percent of net profit. ($1 = 0.7823 euros) (Reporting by Jonathan Gould)