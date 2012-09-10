(Adds detail from news conference)

By Myles Neligan

MONACO, Sept 10 German reinsurer group Hannover Re expects prices to climb when insurance company clients renew their cover at the start of 2013, though the pace of rise will likely slow compared with this year.

"All in all, further price increases should be attainable," the world's third-largest reinsurer said on Monday at the reinsurance industry's annual meeting in Monte Carlo.

While the industry saw one of its costliest years in 2011 when earthquakes ravaged Japan and New Zealand, storms blasted the United States and floods swamped Thai industrial parks, the upward effect on reinsurance prices has faded.

Hannover Re chief executive Ulrich Wallin said he expected prices for U.S. catastrophe reinsurance to rise about 5 percent next year, with price rises for the broader market more subdued.

"We will have lower rate increases than we had in 2012," Wallin told a news conference.

The reinsurer had combined price and volume increases of about 6 percent in its January 2012 contract renewals and pushed through price rises of 4 percent for contracts renewed in the middle of this year.

Still, Hannover Re's forecast for increases, albeit low ones, contrasts with the outlook from global No. 1 player Munich Re, which said it expected prices to be flat next year and warned of dangers stemming from macroeconomic risks.

Also on Monday, No.2 player Swiss Re said it expected a "moderate" increase in insurance and reinsurance prices next year as weak investment returns force companies to charge more to preserve their profit margins.

Low interest rates on the government bonds in which insurers primarily invest have slashed their investment income, forcing companies to focus on turning a profit from their underwriting business and encouraging them not to cut insurance prices.

Hannover Re said the pressure from low interest rates as well as changes to the mathematical loss models insurers use to set their prices should prevent reinsurers from allowing prices to slip.

The reinsurer said its share of damage claims from Hurricane Isaac would be "nothing dramatic," probably in the low double-digit millions of euros, after the storm stuck the New Orleans area late last month.

Hannover also said it expected a "pleasing" financial result for 2012 but again declined to give a specific forecast in the run-up to the planned flotation of its majority shareholder and Germany's third-biggest insurance group, Talanx.

Talanx, which owns a 50.2 percent stake in Hannover Re, hopes to list in Frankfurt by the end of this month and raise up to 700 million euros from the sale of new shares, sources told Reuters last week. (Additional reporting by Jonathan Gould in Frankfurt; Editing by Hugh Lawson)