* Company reiterates guidance for 2013
* Marine prices affected by Sandy, Costa Concordia
HANOVER/FRANKFURT Feb 4 Reinsurer Hannover Re
said it had increased its overall premium volume when
renewing contracts with its insurance company customers at the
start of the year, amid intense competition.
The world's third-biggest reinsurer said the premium volume
of contracts renewed in January rose 1 percent to 3.82 billion
euros ($5.23 billion), with prices rising in lines hit by damage
claims in 2012.
Chief Executive Ulrich Wallin said in a statement the
company's underwriting strategy had enabled the firm to achieve
price levels at least on a par with the quality of 2012, even
though the environment was considerably more competitive than in
the previous year.
The company reiterated its guidance for 2013, including the
goal of earning around 800 million euros in net profit. It is
expected to post net profit of around 810 million euros for its
2012 financial year when it reports on March 7, according to
Thomson Reuters data.
However, Hannover was feeling a "certain amount of pressure"
from the rising number or competitors and from insurance
companies that were choosing to keep more risk on their own
books, rather than pass it along to reinsurers, Wallin said.
"It therefore will become more difficult for us to continue
growing as we are," he said.
Reinsurers such as Hannover, Munich Re and Swiss
Re help their insurance company customers cover the
cost of major damage claims like hurricanes or earthquakes in
exchange for part of the premium.
Billions of euros in contracts to regulate that risk
coverage are negotiated at the end of each year and come into
force on Jan. 1.
Hannover's North America business grew by 14 percent, with
prices for insurance policies hit hard by superstorm Sandy last
year rising by between 10 and 30 percent, the company said.
Prices for marine insurance were affected both by Sandy and
the sinking of the Costa Concordia cruise ship, rising by as
much as 40 percent for some types of cover, it added.
Premiums in Hannover's home market of Germany contracted
slightly.
The reinsurer raised its notional budget for the cost of
major damage claims this year to 625 million euros from 560
million last year due to the increased volume of its non-life
reinsurance premiums and to changes in the mathematical models
it uses to assess risks in different countries.
The company repeated that it was likely to pay a dividend
for 2012 that was above its target payout range of 35-40 percent
of net profit. It paid 2.10 euros per share as a 2011 dividend,
or 42 percent of net profit.
($1 = 0.7301 euros)
(Reporting by Kathrin Jones and Jonathan Gould; editing by
Keiron Henderson)