* Targets 2012 net above 800 mln eur, sees 800 mln in 2013
* Expects to absorb hit from Sandy within budget
* Share up 6.3 pct, top gainer among German mid-caps
FRANKFURT, Nov 6 Hannover Re does not
expect to be blown off course by damage from Hurricane Sandy in
the United States, the German reinsurer said on Tuesday, as it
beat quarterly profit forecasts and lifted expectations for this
year and next.
Shares in the world's third-biggest reinsurer surged over 6
percent in early Tuesday trading after it predicted net profit
of at least 800 million euros ($1 billion) this year, a third
higher than last, helped by surging investment income and a lack
of big damage claims.
"In view of the opportunities on international reinsurance
markets and its very good positioning, Hannover Re is expecting
a very good result for the 2012 financial year," the company
said in a statement.
After keeping silent on earnings guidance in the run up to
the stock market flotation of its parent, Talanx,
Hannover Re also said it also expected to earn net profit of
around 800 million euros in 2013.
This is well above analysts' average expectation of around
770 million euros this year and 760 million in 2013, according
to Thomson Reuters data.
Hannover Re's share were up 6.3 percent to 56.93 euros by
0930 GMT, the biggest rise on Frankfurt's MDAX index of
mid-cap stocks. The STOXX Europe 600 insurance index
rose 0.8 percent.
While it is too early to give an estimate for damage claims
from Hurricane Sandy, Chief Financial Officer Roland Vogel said
he expected the company to be able to absorb any losses,
including those from business interruption claims, within its
projected budget for the year.
"We don't see our annual (disaster) budget in danger in view
of current developments," Vogel told a conference call with
journalists.
The company expected to stay within budget if the insured
market loss from the storm remained within the $5 billion to $20
billion estimated by risk modelling agencies, Vogel said.
Hannover Re has used up only 193 million euros in the first
nine months of the 560 million it had pencilled in for big
damage claims in 2012.
The company's net profit beat forecasts in the third
quarter, rising by 63 percent to nearly 266 million euros.
The highest forecast in a Reuters poll was for 240 million
euros, with the poll average coming in at 213 million.
Hannover Re, in which insurer Talanx has a 50.2 percent
stake, trades at 8.4 times 12-month forward earnings, a premium
to Munich Re at 8.0 times, but a discount to Swiss Re
, which trades at a multiple of 8.8, according to
Thomson Reuters StarMine, which weights analysts' forecasts
according to their track record.
($1 = 0.7823 euros)
(Reporting by Jonathan Gould; Editing by Mark Potter)