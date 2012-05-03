FRANKFURT May 3 Hannover Re beat
expectations with net profit of 261.3 million euros ($344
million) in the first quarter, helped by surging investment
income and the absence of big damage claims.
The world's third-biggest reinsurer had been expected to
post quarterly net profit of 200 million euros, nearly four
times as much as a year earlier, which had been hit by heavy
claims from an earthquake and tsunami in Japan.
Investment income rose more than 12 percent to nearly 441
million euros but Hannover Re said unrealised gains in coming
quarters cannot be expected to be as positive as in the first
quarter.
($1 = 0.7603 euros)
(Reporting by Jonathan Gould)