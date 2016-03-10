FRANKFURT, March 10 German reinsurer Hannover Re prefers to use special dividends to return any excess capital to shareholders while keeping its standard dividend payout at 35-40 percent of net profit," its chief executive said on Thursday.

"The 35-40 percent remains unchanged," Ulrich Wallin told a news conference.

"That allows us to plough back in at least 60 percent in normal years, so we can achieve our growth targets without a capital increase," he added.

The reinsurer said its Solvency II ratio, a measure of its capital strength under new EU risk capital rules, stood at 221 percent at the end of September. (Reporting by Jonathan Gould; Editing by Georgina Prodhan)