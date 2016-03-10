FRANKFURT, March 10 German reinsurer Hannover Re
prefers to use special dividends to return any excess
capital to shareholders while keeping its standard dividend
payout at 35-40 percent of net profit," its chief executive said
on Thursday.
"The 35-40 percent remains unchanged," Ulrich Wallin told a
news conference.
"That allows us to plough back in at least 60 percent in
normal years, so we can achieve our growth targets without a
capital increase," he added.
The reinsurer said its Solvency II ratio, a measure of its
capital strength under new EU risk capital rules, stood at 221
percent at the end of September.
(Reporting by Jonathan Gould; Editing by Georgina Prodhan)