FRANKFURT Feb 1 Hannover Re is
optimistic for 2012 after obtaining higher prices and premiums
when it renewed contracts with insurance companies at the start
of this year to help them cover big losses such as hurricanes
and earthquakes.
"Overall, we expect rising premiums and rising earnings in
2012," Chief Executive Ulrich Wallin told a journalist briefing.
The world's third-biggest reinsurer obtained price increases
of 3-6 percent when renewing the annual contracts with insurers
in January.
About two thirds of Hannover's non-life
reinsurance business premiums were up for renewal at the start
of the year, and the group said it boosted the volume of renewed
premiums by 6 percent to 3.693 billion euros ($4.8 billion).
Wallin declined to comment on the reinsurer's 2011
results, which the group is preparing to unveil on March 14.
"We certainly have no reason to give any sort of profit
warning," he said.
Hannover Re has said it expected to post net profit of at
least 500 million euros in 2011 and possibly pay out more than
40 percent of it as a dividend.
($1 = 0.7625 euros)
