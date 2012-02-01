* Obtains price increases of 3-6 pct
* Volume of renewed premiums up 6 pct to 3.7 bln eur
* CEO sees rising premiums and earnings in 2012
FRANKFURT, Feb 1 Hannover Re is
optimistic for 2012 after obtaining higher prices and premiums
when it renewed contracts with insurance companies at the start
of this year to help them cover losses from hurricanes and
earthquakes.
"Overall, we expect rising premiums and rising earnings in
2012," chief executive Ulrich Wallin told a journalist briefing
in remarks set for release on Wednesday.
The world's third-biggest reinsurer obtained price increases
of 3-6 percent when renewing the annual contracts with insurers
in January.
"In segments affected by natural catastrophes, the price
increases were particularly marked," Wallin said.
Devastating earthquakes in Japan and New Zealand and
tornadoes in the United States made 2011 one of the industry's
most costly, forcing reinsurers like Hannover, Munich Re
and Swiss Re to pay billions of euros to
help insurers settle damage claims.
The January contract talks had shown reinsurers' pricing
power had improved relative to insurance companies, though it
was still too soon to speak of across-the-board strength, Wallin
said.
A bigger proportion of last year's claims were passed
through to reinsurers, eating away at the equity capital of many
players and limiting their ability to write new business, as
well as burning through reserve funds that can offset losses.
In addition, reinsurers have seen their investment income
hit by low interest rates, all of which is keeping pressure on
the sector to refrain from lowering reinsurance prices.
About two thirds of Hannover's non-life reinsurance business
premiums were up for renewal at the start of the year, and the
group said it boosted the volume of renewed premiums by 6
percent to 3.69 billion euros ($4.8 billion).
The group said the persistent erosion of premiums in
Germany's 20-billion-euro motor insurance market had finally
ended, with Hannover pushing through price rises.
Wallin declined to comment on the reinsurer's 2011 results,
which the group is preparing to unveil on March 14.
"We certainly have no reason to give any sort of profit
warning," he said.
Hannover Re has said it expects to post net profit of at
least 500 million euros in 2011 and possibly pay out more than
40 percent of it as a dividend.
Hannover, which is 50.2 percent owned by German insurer and
stock-market candidate Talanx, also bumped up its theoretical
budget for large losses this year to 560 million euros from 530
million in 2011, in line with the expected rise in premiums and
insured values.
The group said it expected to see a damage claim from the
bankruptcy of German drug store chain Schlecker but it was too
early to be able to estimate the loss.
($1 = 0.7625 euros)
(Reporting by Jonathan Gould, Editing by Mark Potter)