FRANKFURT Jan 14 Hannover Re, the world's third-largest reinsurer, said its 2012 profit outlook remained unchanged after it determined its burden from Hurricane Sandy would reach a net 261 million euros ($348.3 million).

The company said it still expects net income of more than 800 million euros for 2012.

($1 = 0.7493 euros) (Reporting by Christoph Steitz)