FRANKFURT Feb 13 Hannover Re said strong earnings from investments helped it post net profit of around 600 million euros ($791 million) for 2011, beating its own guidance and sending its shares higher.

The world's third-biggest reinsurer had targeted net profit of at least 500 million last year.

The 2011 result, which is preliminary, includes a big claims loss of 196 million euros from flooding in Thailand, the reinsurer said in a statement on Monday.

Hannover Re's shares rose 2.3 percent by 1102 GMT. The company is due to present final 2011 figures on March 14. ($1 = 0.7582 euros) (Reporting by Jonathan Gould)