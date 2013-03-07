HANOVER, Germany, March 7 Reinsurer Hannover Re expects 2013 net income to drop some 7 percent to around 800 million euros ($1 billion) after posting a better-than-expected bottom line for 2012.

Net income in 2012 was 858.3 million euros, the world's third largest reinsurer said on Thursday, while analysts had expected a net profit of 836 million euros, according to the average of 14 estimates in a Reuters poll.

Hannover Re said it would pay a dividend of 2.60 euros per share for 2012 plus a 0.40 euros per share bonus. This compares with the poll average of 2.95 euros and a dividend of 2.10 euros for 2011. ($1 = 0.7692 euros) (Reporting by Peter Dinkloh and Jonathan Gould; Editing by Christoph Steitz)