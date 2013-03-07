HANOVER, Germany, March 7 Reinsurer Hannover Re
expects 2013 net income to drop some 7 percent to
around 800 million euros ($1 billion) after posting a
better-than-expected bottom line for 2012.
Net income in 2012 was 858.3 million euros, the world's
third largest reinsurer said on Thursday, while analysts had
expected a net profit of 836 million euros, according to the
average of 14 estimates in a Reuters poll.
Hannover Re said it would pay a dividend of 2.60 euros per
share for 2012 plus a 0.40 euros per share bonus. This compares
with the poll average of 2.95 euros and a dividend of 2.10 euros
for 2011.
($1 = 0.7692 euros)
(Reporting by Peter Dinkloh and Jonathan Gould; Editing by
Christoph Steitz)