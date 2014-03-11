BRIEF-Ascott Residence Trust posts FY16 revenue of S$475.6 mln
* "Actively seeking accretive acquisitions in gateway cities in markets such as Australia, Japan, Europe and U.S." Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
FRANKFURT, March 11 Germany's Hannover Re posted a leap in fourth quarter profit to 265 million euros ($368 million), easily beating forecasts, and proposed a dividend of 3 euros per share.
The company on Tuesday said the current business environment remained challenging and repeated its 2014 target of earning 850 million euros and a dividend payout ratio of 35 percent to 40 percent of post-tax group income.
Hannover Re had been expected to report its fourth-quarter net profit rose 19 percent to 213 million euros and a dividend of 2.85 euros per share, the average of 13 estimates in a Reuters poll of banks and brokerages showed.
($1 = 0.7205 euros)
(Reporting by Thomas Atkins; Editing by Christoph Steitz)
* "Actively seeking accretive acquisitions in gateway cities in markets such as Australia, Japan, Europe and U.S." Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Hope Bancorp announces acquisition of Seattle-based U & I Financial Corp.
CALGARY, Alberta, Jan 23 Canada has a "very special status" and is unlikely to be hit hard by changes the United States wants to make to the NAFTA trade accord, the head of a business advisory council to U.S. President Donald Trump said on Monday.