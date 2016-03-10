* Record 2015 net profit of 1.15 bln eur vs 1.04 bln avg
* Dividend of 4.75 euros per share for 2015
* Targets 2016 net profit of "at least" 950 mln eur
* Underlying profitability now around 1 bln eur -CEO
* Shares up 5.9 pct, outpaces insurance index
By Jonathan Gould
HANOVER, Germany, March 10 German reinsurer
Hannover Re will focus on boosting earnings rather
than premiums this year and may pay out more special dividends
to shareholders, Chief Executive Ulrich Wallin said on Thursday.
The world's third largest reinsurer posted record 2015 net
profit of 1.15 billion euros ($1.27 billion) and raised its
total dividend by 12 percent to 4.75 euros, beating analysts'
average expectation in a Reuters poll by 10 cents.
"The decisive thing is to keep profit, rather than revenue,
firmly in view in 2016," Wallin told a news conference. The
reinsurance market has been oversupplied and suffering price
declines for several years as insurance company clients choose
to keep more risk on their own books.
Wallin predicted premiums would be stable to slightly lower
this year, after they rose by nearly 20 percent in 2015, helped
by a stronger dollar against the euro.
Hannover Re, like peers Munich Re and Swiss Re
, has been returning capital to shareholders that it
cannot plough into the business.
"We'd rather use our capital to take advantage of growth
opportunities but if that doesn't pan out, a special dividend
would again be likely," Wallin said.
Wallin pledged net profit of at least 950 million euros this
year, despite weak pricing power among reinsurers and
rock-bottom interest rates, which cut earnings from the
company's investment portfolio.
"We believe we have raised the underlying profitability of
the Hannover Re group to (around) 1 billion euros," he said.
RBC analyst Kamran Hossain said the outlook compared
favourably to RBC's net profit forecast of 948 million euros
this year. "This...suggests that there could be some small
upgrades to come for 2016 earnings," he said.
Shares were trading 5.9 percent higher at the top of the
Mdax index of mid-cap German companies, outpacing a 2.9
percent rise in the STOXX Europe 600 insurance index by
1340 GMT.
"The higher-than-expected DPS and the slightly increased
2016 outlook are positive surprises," Equinet analysts said in a
note to clients.
The general climate for reinsurers will remain challenging
in the current financial year, Hannover Re warned.
"There will likely be little change in the fierce
competitive intensity or the low interest rate level," it said.
Hannover Re's dividend payout for 2015, amounting to 50
percent of net profit, will be divided into a regular dividend
of 3.25 euros per share and a special dividend of 1.50 euros,
the company said, adding that its standing goal remains to pay
out between 35-40 percent of net profit as a dividend.
($1 = 0.9109 euros)
