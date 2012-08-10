BRIEF-People's Insurance Group Of China Co updates on qualification of Miao Jianmin as president
* Recently, received approval from CIRC on qualification of Miao Jianmin as president of co Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
FRANKFURT Aug 10 Hannover Re missed expectations with net profit of 144 million euros ($177.25 million) in the second quarter, hit by swings in the value of unrealised derivative and inflation swap positions.
"Movements in unrealised gains and losses were highly volatile. While this item showed a gain of 84.6 million euros in the first quarter, a loss of 81.6 million euros was booked in the second quarter," Hannover Re said in a statement on Friday, adding that it still expected a "good result" for full year 2012.
The world's third-biggest reinsurer had been expected to post quarterly net profit of 163 million euros, down about 2 percent from the year-earlier quarter. ($1 = 0.8124 euros) (Reporting by Jonathan Gould)
MILAN, June 6 Standard & Poor's rating on Italian troubled lender Veneto Banca's debt would be in the "CCC" region rather than the actual "B" level if it did not take into account the potential for state aid, S&P analyst Mirko Sanna said on Tuesday.