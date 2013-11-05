BRIEF-PIMCO says Bill Gross, PIMCO have reached settlement of lawsuit filed by Gross in Oct 2015
* PIMCO - Bill Gross and Pacific Investment Management Company LLC have reached a settlement of lawsuit filed by Gross in October 2015
FRANKFURT Nov 5 German reinsurer Hannover Re said it targeted net profit of around 850 million euros ($1.2 billion) in 2014, compared a target of about 800 million euros expected this year, helped by rising premiums.
Analysts had expected on average a 2014 profit of 826 million euros.
The world's third biggest reinsurer announced the 2014 goal after posting net profit of 205.5 million euros in the third quarter, roughly in line with the 208 million euro average of 10 forecasts in a Reuters poll of banks and brokerages.
Quarterly net profit fell by more than one fifth, hurt by a 31 percent drop in investment income compared with a strong year-earlier quarter.
($1 = 0.7402 euros) (Reporting by Jonathan Gould)
* PIMCO - Bill Gross and Pacific Investment Management Company LLC have reached a settlement of lawsuit filed by Gross in October 2015
FRANKFURT, March 27 German utility E.ON plans to issue bonds worth up to 3 billion euros ($3.26 billion) this year, returning to the market after an eight-year absence, its chief executive told German daily Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung.
NEW YORK, March 27 Pimco co-founder Bill Gross has settled his lawsuit against his former employer for just over $81 million, CNBC reported Monday, citing sources.