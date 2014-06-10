BRIEF-HIAG Immobilien Holding signs ten-year rental contract for floor space in Meyrin
* Signs a ten-year rental contract for floor space in Meyrin with Hewlett Packard Enterprise
FRANKFURT, June 10 hannover re : * Says assumes another portfolio of longevity risks in the United Kingdom * Says pension liabilities of altogether GBP 1.6 billion assumed in cooperation
with the UK pension insurance corporation * Says the company will generate total premium income of around EUR 1.9 billion
from this transaction
* Signs a ten-year rental contract for floor space in Meyrin with Hewlett Packard Enterprise
DUBAI, April 19 Emirates NBD (ENBD), Dubai's largest lender, posted a four percent rise in first-quarter net profit on Wednesday.