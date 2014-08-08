BRIEF-DBRS downgrades Home Capital Group to BB; places all ratings under review – negative
* DBRS downgrades Home Capital Group Inc to BB; places all ratings under review – negative
Aug 8 Hannover Re : * Says AXA France and Hannover Re announce the conclusion of the first
longevity swap on the French market * Says the treaty covers more than 22,000 insured with pension liabilities
representing nearly 750 million EUR Source text for Eikon:
* Govt plans to raise 4 trln yen from second share sale (Adds finance ministry comment in paragraph 8)