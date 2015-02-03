Feb 3 Hansa Group AG :

* Revocation of admission to regulated market (general standard)

* Says Deutsche Boerse AG approved application filed by Hansa Group AG, dated Jan. 13, 2015 to revoke admission of company's shares to trading

* Says revocation will become effective at close of Aug. 3, 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)