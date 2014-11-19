Nov 19 Hansa Group AG :

* Said on Tuesday purchase agreements for assets of Hansa Group AG and its subsidiaries renewed and completed with changed conditions

* Said Executive Board had completed purchase agreements for assets of Hansa Group and its subsidiaries Luhns GmbH, Washmittelwerk Genthin GmbH and Chemische Fabrik Wibarco GmbH to GEMINI Holding AG

