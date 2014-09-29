BRIEF-Adamas says presents ADS-5102 pooled Phase 3 data
* Adamas presents ads-5102 pooled phase 3 data confirming statistically significant reduction in levodopa-induced dyskinesia and off time in people with parkinson’s disease
Sept 29 Hansa Medical AB
* Says Bo Håkansson, Chairman of the Board , passed away on Sept. 28 following motocross accident Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (gdynia.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com; +48 58 698 3920)
* Adamas presents ads-5102 pooled phase 3 data confirming statistically significant reduction in levodopa-induced dyskinesia and off time in people with parkinson’s disease
April 24 Shenzhen Kangtai Biological Products Co Ltd