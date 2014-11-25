BRIEF-Neuron Bio obtains patent in Israel for neuroprotective compound
* Says obtains patent in Israel for its neuroprotective compound NST0037 Source text: http://bit.ly/2pJF1ng
Nov 25 Hansa Medical AB :
* Names Fredrik Lindgren new CEO
* Says Lindgren replaces Emanuel Björne, who continues in the company in a commercial position
* Says Lindgren starts as CEO with immediate effect Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (gdynia.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com; +48 58 698 3920)
* Says obtains patent in Israel for its neuroprotective compound NST0037 Source text: http://bit.ly/2pJF1ng
April 21Shanghai Kindly Enterprise Development Group Co Ltd :